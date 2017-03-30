They have gone from Sanchos to Sanchez recently, but they do retain the familiar Mexican menu with new additions. Along with your plate of nachos, enjoy fresh guacamole made right at your table. You have the choice of choosing from different exotic ingredients such as charred-grilled pineapple and pomegranate, or grilled corn and black beans. The dipping sauces aside, you can choose your nacho toppings — from melted cheese to sour cream, and even chilli con carne with either chicken or beef.