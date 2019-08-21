Levitate Brewery: A Substantial Place With Pretty Decor & Good Food

Seasonal craft beers besides craft beer regulars, kickass rooftop space, appetising food at Levitate. My sure-shot dishes in here: Try the Dark pilsner: This one impressed me the most with slight notes of raisin, has ABV of 4.5% Appetizers: Impeccable ones. Africolas lamb kofta - served with babaganoush and pita bread is something you shouldn’t miss. Rawa Upma cheese balls - chefs take on fusion dish that is sheer bliss. Try it to believe that fusion does wonders! Baked potato skins - A perfect bar nibble Mustard marinated tandoori pomfret- a classic dish that does justice for Indian food. Desserts - In here would satiate your sweet tooth cravings. Tiramisu and molten cake with vanilla Icecream were ones which made me fall in love. The right amount of sweetness quo and presented well!