Watch This Place Create Magic With Their Insane Dining Experience!

What’s special about The Hobbit Cafe? The Hobbit Cafe is inspired by ‘The House Of The Dwarves In The Shrine’ and employs dwarfs in their team who don’t usually get work at other places due to their physical appearance. Hobbit welcomes all of the little wonders to create magic with dining experiences and also, a gastronomical thunder. Having said this, The moment I entered this place, I could feel the magical charm. The same way you would feel when you enter the Harry Potter world of Hogwarts. What did I order? 1. Baked Chicken Momos: You sure have had momos before and you can swear on God that the street ones are the best. Agreed. But these are not your regular momos, these are baked and have generous amounts of cheese and chicken in it. The taste buds are in for a treat. Eat it to believe it. Cost: Rs 230/- 2. Lamb Ribs: I haven’t yet developed a taste for lamb but kudos to the places who cook this item so well that I just couldn’t resist. The pieces are tender and well cooked. Easy to chew and easier to make happy. Cost: Rs 299/- 3. Creamy Chicken Pizza: This one has chicken, cashew nut paste, cream and a lot of cheese. A little on the sweeter side, this is surprising and has a thin crust. Easily made for two people, I liked it! Cost: Rs 309/- What did I drink? 1. Hot Chocolate: I love chocolate served in a liquid format so I enjoyed this. Won’t over exceed your expectations but wouldn’t disappoint either. Just perfect! Plus, the presentation was so cute – mushy much! Cost: Rs 69/- Hospitality, Warm and welcoming. You wouldn’t find a dull moment here. The staff is well trained and courteous.