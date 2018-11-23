Loafers, Mules Or Kolhapuris: This Shoe Brand Shares Your Love For Customised Shoes

They love shoes more than I do, and I didn't think it was possible! Creating bespoke shoes be it hi-collar mules or vegan leather wedges, Sole House should be your best friend if you like shoes with a hint of embroidery and intricate detail to lend it an Indian touch. Colours range from dull gold, peach and cream to rani pink, bright red and cobalt blue. I adore the pista green hi-collar mules as much as the red and white floral version. And the best part is they have block heels meaning they're super comfortable. Add to that the fact that they're hand embroidered and the style factor goes higher. Brides, you can get yourself and your bridal party customised and uber comfy kolhapuris too. No need for some sky high heels to totter on! Comfort on your big day (or any day really) is prime!