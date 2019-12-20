Explore
Malleswaram
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Malleswaram
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Swad Anusaar
A Paradise For All Vegetarians Out There!
Malleswaram
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Antarastriya
Your One-Stop For All Sorts Of Street Food!
Malleswaram
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Egg Maniac
For The Love Of Eggs, Here Is Where Eggiterians Can Crack For Delicious Food
Malleswaram
Department Stores
Department Stores
Herbal Strategi
Turn Even Your Home Vegan With Cleaning Products From Here
Malleswaram
Boutiques
Boutiques
Anivartee
Stock Up On Silk Sarees From This Home Boutique In Malleshwaram
Malleswaram
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Eat Raja
Head To Eat Raja, A Pocket-Friendly & Organic Juice Shop In Malleshwaram
Malleswaram
Boutiques
Boutiques
Ayva Design Studio
Channel Your Inner Desi Girl With Custom Bridal Wear From Here
Malleswaram
Cafes
Cafes
Stevie's
Head Over To This Place For Red Bull Mocktails & Insane Burgers
Malleswaram
Cafes
Cafes
TLP Cafe
A Small Cosy Cafe Which Serves Fresh Coffee Ready To Be Devoured
Malleswaram
Boutiques
Boutiques
Maple Boutique
Bring Vintage Fashion Back Into Style With This Designer Boutique In Malleshwaram
Malleswaram
Food Stores
Food Stores
Adukale Experience Store
A Quick Fix For South Indian, Sankethi & Home Made Food Cravings
Malleswaram
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Desi Angadi
This Brand Promotes Hand Crafted Products Which Are Eco-Friendly!
Malleswaram
Libraries
Libraries
Intellect Pleasure
This Children's Library In Malleshwaram Is More Than Just A Storehouse For Books
Malleswaram
NGOs
NGOs
MITU
Recycle, Reduce And Re-Use By Shopping At This Charity Shop In Malleshwaram
Malleswaram
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Khadi Nation
Make Our Nation's Father Happy By Shopping Khadi At This Malleshwaram Store
Malleswaram
Gift Shops
Gift Shops
Wedtree
Gift Your Guest The Perfect Festive Favour From This Mallershwaram Store
Malleswaram
Gift Shops
Gift Shops
Presto Gifts
Get Your Crush To Bee Your Honey With Personalised Gifts From This Mantri Square Mall Store
Malleswaram
Street Food
Street Food
Sri Kanika Upahar
Fill Your Tummy With Home Made Meals For INR 30, At This Shop In Malleshwaram
Malleswaram
Gardening Stores
Gardening Stores
Doorplants
Head To This Store In Malleshwaram For All Your Green Needs!
Malleswaram
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Jigarthanda
Keep Cool This Summer With Jigarthanda From This Cafe In Malleshwaram
Malleswaram
