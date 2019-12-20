Malleswaram

Casual Dining
image - Swad Anusaar
Casual Dining

Swad Anusaar

A Paradise For All Vegetarians Out There!
Malleswaram
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Antarastriya
Fast Food Restaurants

Antarastriya

Your One-Stop For All Sorts Of Street Food!
Malleswaram
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Egg Maniac
Fast Food Restaurants

Egg Maniac

For The Love Of Eggs, Here Is Where Eggiterians Can Crack For Delicious Food
Malleswaram
Department Stores
image - Herbal Strategi
Department Stores

Herbal Strategi

Turn Even Your Home Vegan With Cleaning Products From Here
Malleswaram
Boutiques
image - Anivartee
Boutiques

Anivartee

Stock Up On Silk Sarees From This Home Boutique In Malleshwaram
Malleswaram
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Eat Raja
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Eat Raja

Head To Eat Raja, A Pocket-Friendly & Organic Juice Shop In Malleshwaram
Malleswaram
Boutiques
image - Ayva Design Studio
Boutiques

Ayva Design Studio

Channel Your Inner Desi Girl With Custom Bridal Wear From Here
Malleswaram
Cafes
image - Stevie's
Cafes

Stevie's

Head Over To This Place For Red Bull Mocktails & Insane Burgers
Malleswaram
Cafes
image - TLP Cafe
Cafes

TLP Cafe

A Small Cosy Cafe Which Serves Fresh Coffee Ready To Be Devoured
Malleswaram
Boutiques
image - Maple Boutique
Boutiques

Maple Boutique

Bring Vintage Fashion Back Into Style With This Designer Boutique In Malleshwaram
Malleswaram
Food Stores
image - Adukale Experience Store
Food Stores

Adukale Experience Store

A Quick Fix For South Indian, Sankethi & Home Made Food Cravings
Malleswaram
Clothing Stores
image - Desi Angadi
Clothing Stores

Desi Angadi

This Brand Promotes Hand Crafted Products Which Are Eco-Friendly!
Malleswaram
Libraries
image - Intellect Pleasure
Libraries

Intellect Pleasure

This Children's Library In Malleshwaram Is More Than Just A Storehouse For Books
Malleswaram
NGOs
image - MITU
NGOs

MITU

Recycle, Reduce And Re-Use By Shopping At This Charity Shop In Malleshwaram
Malleswaram
Clothing Stores
image - Khadi Nation
Clothing Stores

Khadi Nation

Make Our Nation's Father Happy By Shopping Khadi At This Malleshwaram Store
Malleswaram
Gift Shops
image - Wedtree
Gift Shops

Wedtree

Gift Your Guest The Perfect Festive Favour From This Mallershwaram Store
Malleswaram
Gift Shops
image - Presto Gifts
Gift Shops

Presto Gifts

Get Your Crush To Bee Your Honey With Personalised Gifts From This Mantri Square Mall Store
Malleswaram
Street Food
image - Sri Kanika Upahar
Street Food

Sri Kanika Upahar

Fill Your Tummy With Home Made Meals For INR 30, At This Shop In Malleshwaram
Malleswaram
Gardening Stores
image - Doorplants
Gardening Stores

Doorplants

Head To This Store In Malleshwaram For All Your Green Needs!
Malleswaram
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Jigarthanda
Fast Food Restaurants

Jigarthanda

Keep Cool This Summer With Jigarthanda From This Cafe In Malleshwaram
Malleswaram
