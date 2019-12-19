Load Up On Bangalore's Best Benne Masala Dosa At This Iconic Eatery In Malleswaram

Standing on one corner of 7th Cross in Malleswaram, CTR is synonymous with the Benne Masala Dosa. Even as the waiter is carrying the yellow, plastic plates laden with the gleaming dosas towards you (or to another table), you are very likely to swoon a little with the wafting aroma of melted butter. When it’s plonked in front of you and you hastily tear off a piece, the ensuing crunch is music to the ears. We love that they fry up the light batter with just the right amount of butter. It’s definitely rich but you won’t feel your arteries clogging up. Also, we recommend that you insist on the pudina (mint) chutney instead of just the coconut one. Of course, you won’t be served sambhar here. With 66 years of practice, you know it doesn't get better!

There’s also the Kali Dosa set dosa, a fluffy dosa without the added calories from the butter. Don’t mind the calorie fest? Then, get the Chow Chow Bhath. The smooth, melt-in-the-mouth Kesari Bhath starts your day on a sweet note. While the lightly spiced, Khara Bhath acts as the perfect foil to all the sugar. Needless to say, take some some Mangalore Bajji (Golibaje, which is available only post 4pm) and Maddur Vada. Unless you prefer to eat that here too!