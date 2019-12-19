Now known as Shri Sagar, Central Tiffin Room (or CTR) is an old-Bangalore institution and home to the best Benne Masala Dosa in town. Plus, your pocket won’t feel a thing.
Load Up On Bangalore's Best Benne Masala Dosa At This Iconic Eatery In Malleswaram
- Price for two: ₹ 150
- Nearest Metro Station: Srirampura
Shortcut
What Makes It Awesome?
Standing on one corner of 7th Cross in Malleswaram, CTR is synonymous with the Benne Masala Dosa. Even as the waiter is carrying the yellow, plastic plates laden with the gleaming dosas towards you (or to another table), you are very likely to swoon a little with the wafting aroma of melted butter. When it’s plonked in front of you and you hastily tear off a piece, the ensuing crunch is music to the ears. We love that they fry up the light batter with just the right amount of butter. It’s definitely rich but you won’t feel your arteries clogging up. Also, we recommend that you insist on the pudina (mint) chutney instead of just the coconut one. Of course, you won’t be served sambhar here. With 66 years of practice, you know it doesn't get better!
There’s also the Kali Dosa set dosa, a fluffy dosa without the added calories from the butter. Don’t mind the calorie fest? Then, get the Chow Chow Bhath. The smooth, melt-in-the-mouth Kesari Bhath starts your day on a sweet note. While the lightly spiced, Khara Bhath acts as the perfect foil to all the sugar. Needless to say, take some some Mangalore Bajji (Golibaje, which is available only post 4pm) and Maddur Vada. Unless you prefer to eat that here too!
What Could Be Better
This requires some planning on your part. No waiter is going to politely lead you to a vacant seat. You’ve got to look for vacant seats with a hawk-eye and grab them as soon as they are empty. Or take your food, and stand around the eatery.
Pro-Tip
Plus, parking around this area can be a nightmare because of one-ways. So, cab it here.
- Price for two: ₹ 150
- Nearest Metro Station: Srirampura
Comments (0)