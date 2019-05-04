Gift Your Guest The Perfect Festive Favour From This Mallershwaram Store

Wondering what would be the perfect return gift for your friends and family? Wedtree is your one stop shop with their traditional yet useful and affordable return gifts. Whether it’s your mehendi function, an in-house pooja or a baby shower, this store’s got you covered with return gifts available for all your needs and budgets.

Everything from beautiful potli bags and tray sets to mobile covers and travel kits are on offer. An intricately designed leaf shaped metal agarbathi stand, a peacock shaped clock, a simple dry fruit box or a Minakari design key hanger - you can pick from a wide range of such options, suiting your budget and requirements. Almost all their products have an ethnic design, print and feel to it, making them perfect for the festive season. The store also offers themed invitations, blow out announcements, and other party supplies, along with add ons like thank you cards and some wedding essentials, especially decor. They have assorted favour bags and return gift combos available as well.

They offer products starting at just INR 30 with some awesome combo offers too. So grab the best deals and get those brownie points from friends and family, without burning a hole in your pocket of course.