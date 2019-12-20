We Found A Second-Hand Book Paradise In Malleswaram And Prices Start At INR 50

Amidst the hustle and bustle of Malleswaram’s Sampige Road, lies Surya Book Stall, a hidden store with a seemingly regular bookstall at the forefront. The decade-old store also buys and sells secondhand books starting from INR 50 upwards. At first glance, might seem like any other tiny, open street bookshop with a bunch of books displayed on makeshift tables, until the dude in charge, will point you to another shop right next to it. This is a bigger and better version of the bookstall outside.

Stacked with books up to the gills, this store holds books in every kind of genre. Though nearly stocked up to the ceiling, everything is organised neatly here. Once you make sense of the store, you will find everything from bestsellers to children’s books here. We found the Sidney Sheldon thriller Windmills Of The Gods at INR 100, Twinkle Khanna aka Mrs. Funnybones’ The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad at INR 150, and the popular self-help book The Secret by Rhonda Byrne. Lovers of Enid Blyton, you will find most of the author’s works here including popular The Famous Five series for just INR 50. Not into fiction, then the store also offers non-fiction, academic books and textbooks too.

The store only sells secondhand books, not that we are complaining. Besides the fact that they come at a cheaper price, all the books available here are in surprisingly good condition. And if you are the type who goes nuts at the smell of old books, you will love this place.