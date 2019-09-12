This Juice Shop In Malleshwaram Serves Juice In Fruit Shells With Banana Leaf Straws

Anand Raaj, a popular radio jockey from the city gave up his twelve-year-old career to take over his dad’s juice shop and gave it an eco-friendly makeover. Only using locally sourced fruits and vegetables, he has made sure that the juice shop segregates waste the right way, splitting it into wet and dry waste. With a strong belief in social entrepreneurship, the owner has brought on board mothers from across the area of Malleshwaram to contribute via their most popular recipes.

The local cafe serves South Indian style vegetarian food that costs somewhere in between INR 20 to INR 100. Substituting glass bottles for plastic ones by repurposing them, the folks here encourage that you bring your own dabbas if you want to parcel something to take back home. You’ll even find juice served in shells of watermelon and banana leaf-based straws to prevent plastic waste. Using the leftover peels, you’ll find them making bio enzymes that can be used as toilet and surface cleaners.