WiFi, Enid Blyton Characters And Gigantic Desserts At This Cute Cafe In Indiranagar

Small eats, quirky dish names and a cafe created around an Enid Blyton theme — what more would you want? Also, brownie points for the big portions, especially the desserts. That's why we love The Mad Teapot Cafe. The cafe is located right inside the store and offers really charming wooden chairs and table with coloured legs. A really adorable corner (completely Pinterest worthy) is done up with bookshelves with an eclectic collection of tomes, colourful buntings, a vibrant rug and two matching rainbow-hued upholstered chairs.

Everything is vegetarian on the menu. A range of salads, sandwiches, flatbreads and pasta are available, along with desserts and beverages. We tried the Enchanted Forest Salad, a really fresh salad of rocket, French beans, orange segments, and blobs of feta drenched in a honey lemon dressing. The sun-dried tomato and pesto flatbread was another favourite with the thin, crackling base acting as a nice foil to all the gooey, pesto, cheese and the pungent tomatoes.

We tried two desserts here. While the Red Velvet Cake was too sweet for our liking and had too many layers, we had no such complaints with the Rocky Road Cake, where the usual marshmallows had been replaced by salted caramel popcorn at the top. The cake was itself made out of dark chocolate and was not too sweet. It went rather well with our cinnamon-flecked cappuccinos. Tea lovers, try Jug Mug Thela’s interesting tea mixes with lavender flowers, rose petals and Kinnow peel.