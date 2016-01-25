Visit Mahabalipuram for Sun, Sand, Seafood and Shoes

Just beyond the main beach, there is labyrinth of shops where you can buy keepsakes, apparel, sculptures, and trinkets. But, we recommend, that you concentrate on getting yourself a pair or two of comfy shoes. A handful of non-descript shops, in the area, are in the business of crafting of leather chappals and sandals for a few hundreds (between INR 250- 350). They often make the simple designs in eye-popping colours so that you don’t have to sacrifice style for comfort. If you are staying at Mahabalipuram for a few days, order up a pair of custom-made shoes (the shops require a couple of days to deliver them) that you can take home.