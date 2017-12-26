While the French and other local eateries are just an adventurous rickshaw ride {or interesting stroll} away, stay in and devour the fresh seafood that Maison Perumal is best known for. The dining area, an airy space that’s casual and overlooks the courtyard, also moonlights as a gallery and exhibition space. So any time of year, you’ll be treated to works of local artists. But back to the food, Kozhi Murungakai Kulambu, a combination of curried chicken drumsticks and fried batter balls must be ordered, as should fresh catch of the day coated with fried curry leaves and served with tamarind rice. The latter is a traditional house speciality so don’t leave without trying it out. Era Meen Pasta {a spicy, tangy fish pasta} is another dish we love, and highly recommend.

Find out more here. Follow them on Facebook here.