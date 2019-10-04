Indiranagar Got It's Lavish Bar With Rotating Shelf & Retro Ambiance

Daddy is a pub that everyone should visit once for their amazing ambience and great food. Located in Indiranagar this place boomed with visitors after its lavish launch. They have a spacious area with two levels of seating. One is on the third floor which is a typical pub setup with a rotating shelf and a long bar counter. The second level is on the 4th floor which is a rooftop bar with both bar setup and romantic setup. They have the woodfired pizza oven on the fourth floor. I visited this place with my friends on a Monday evening. I started with some drinks which were good and potent. Smoked white negroni was the drink I ordered. Smoky and citric taste. I loved it. In starters, we had Margareta kulcha which was good. I had veg Thai green curry dim sum which was surprisingly amazing to try. I never expected this on such a combo. Being a fan of Thai green Curry this was a new experience. Veg Gyoza was good. The smoked mushroom galouti was good but need to control on their spices. I had the Veg Calzone Pizza which was just amazing. Thin crust with a cheesy filling. In desserts, the Artesian ice creams were my amazing. The Salted popcorn made it amazing. The whiskey cream was also good. Overall this place is great to visit. For corporate parties, this is a perfect place. I would love to visit this place again for their drinks and pizza.