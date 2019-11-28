Mangalore Cuisine With A Beautiful Rooftop & Artsy Decor!

Co.Ba.Ja is a two-floored restaurant with amazing ethnic decor, full of decor artifacts, old-style wooden furniture with floor and chair both seating. And their rooftop outdoor seating is superb. A lot of varieties of drinks including cocktails and mocktails being served here. We had ele oota here which started from Neer Dosa, chicken curry, prawn curry, Kori Roti, sambar, rasam, Chicken Sukha, and fish tawa fry. Everything was too yummy. Then we tried there Puran Poli with ghee which was amazing. The service was good and the staff was super friendly. Definitely make your visit because I'm sure for all non-veg lovers, the food here won't disappoint you at all.