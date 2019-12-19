Check Into This Private Island Village Resort Near Cochin

Located at about 25 kilometres from the city of Cochin, Mangrove Village Island is a three-acre private island property with backwaters of Poothotta. With the scenic view of canals and lagoons, this resort is great for a weekend getaway with family or bae. Enjoy your stay in their lake-facing cottages with air conditioning starting at INR 2,750. With the view of the Poothotta backwaters, the in-house restaurant serves authentic and traditional Kerala dishes such as puttu, kadala, appam, and stew among others.

Not just that, the village island also has activities for guests to keep them busy all day and show them the real Kerala. Indulge in a day filled with fishing and rides on bamboo rafts and pedal boats. They also have hammocks around the property for you to lay back and read the book you've been meaning to, or just sleep while you are there. The services such as fishing, pedal boating, and bamboo rafts are complimentary for the in-house guests (yaay!). What's a visit to Kerala without a ferry ride in the houseboats? They have a houseboat that operates as a ferry for the guests to hop on and go around the lagoon. All this without breaking the bank which in our books, is an absolute win!