Moccasins, Loafers, Sneakers Or Crocs: Metro Shoes On Brigade Road Is As Iconic As It Gets

Be it brightly coloured Crocs for children or the shimmery stilettos for the party trooper teenagers or cushioned sneakers for the fitness enthusiast or work wear for the corporate. Men’s footwear is on the ground floor and houses brands like Florsheim, Red Tape as well, but mainly Metro shoes. They have the usual suspects in the form of formals, semi casuals and sandals. Made from leather or faux leather they come in a good selection of shades. Keeping it neutral and safe, their men’s section is mainly tan, dark brown and black. Their casual wear is more colourful though.

The women’s and kids section on the second floor is more eye-catching. From an array of colours and various shapes and sizes of heels in different materials for women to their taste, whether it's very blingy wedding or occasion wear, they have an extensive selection. They do have a small section of handbags and wedding ready potlis and bags. They even have a separate section for kids and stock brands like Kittens, Crocs and of course Metro.