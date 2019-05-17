Say Goodbye To Hunger Pangs With These Midnight Delivery Services

Covering the basics such as munchies and pulao, noodles and fried rice, this enterprise is all about getting you through the night. Make sure you order early in the day though as they have only a limited supply in two batches – 10 pm to midnight and between 12.00 am and 3 am. If it’s an impromptu after party you’re catering for, then plastic cups, sodas and even condoms can be delivered to you.