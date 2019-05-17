We know exactly how it feels to stumble home (from work, we mean!) later than Cinderella with a craving for comfort food. Or having to suddenly deal with an after party. But these midnight soldiers make sure to have you fed and watered well past the witching hour – from sandwiches and biryani to chocolate cake and badam milk.
Say Goodbye To Hunger Pangs With These Midnight Delivery Services
Niteout
Covering the basics such as munchies and pulao, noodles and fried rice, this enterprise is all about getting you through the night. Make sure you order early in the day though as they have only a limited supply in two batches – 10 pm to midnight and between 12.00 am and 3 am. If it’s an impromptu after party you’re catering for, then plastic cups, sodas and even condoms can be delivered to you.
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Midnight Food Point
Palak Paneer, Hyderabadi Chicken, Mutton Chilly, Vegetable Manchurian, Biryani or even a simple Dal Khichdi, homely best describes Midnight Food Point’s offerings. Even their Chinese fare is spiced up to suit the Indian palate and will leave you moreish even after you’ve had plenty to eat through the night. Catering to parties as well, they stock non-alcoholic beverages, use-and-throw crockery in addition to sodas, juices and even chocolate brownies to make it a full-blown witching hour celebration (at least until 4 am anyway).
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Kick Out The Jams
Once you get past the cheeky names and witty descriptions on the menu here, pick from pizzas (by the slice), pastas, lasagna, burgers and short eats. Or, just indulge in one of their Twice The Sin pizza which comes with a combination of bacon and cheese. And, treats like Tiramisu and Blueberry Cheesecake to end your midnight meal on a sweet note. Read more about it here.
- Price for two: ₹ 350
Bhook Mitaane Wala
Suddenly want to eat everything North Indian under the sun (or moon, rather)? Simply order from Bhook Mitane Wala (or BMW, as they call themselves!) and stuff your face with paranthas, kheema naans and phulkas, and rich gravies to go with it like Paneer Do Pyaza and Murg Makhani. It truly will mitao your bhook.
- Price for two: ₹ 500
DinePost9
When the midnight hunger pangs strike and you still want to stick to your diet, order from DinePost9. They have health bowls like the Dal Fry Paneer Combo that has multigrain phulkas, Dal Fry, paneer gravy and raita for INR 229. And if you want an Eno, Disprin or even condoms, you can order for those too!
Karama
Eat like a Nawab (or rather, order like one) and feast on impressive dishes like Nihari Ghosht, Murg Korma, Mutton Mandi, Karachi Naan and more, from Karama. The Malabar Biryani looks especially yum, you guys!
- Price for two: ₹ 750
Jethro's Burgers
A meat lover's paradise, this place offers the juiciest burgers and is rumoured to have one of the best beef burgers in the city. Try and place your order as soon as possible though, because their beef burgers get sold out pretty quickly!
- Price for two: ₹ 450
