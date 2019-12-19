Basavangudi's Lung Space Is This Beautiful 25-Acre Park With A Basketball Court And A Library

Basavanagudi is one of those South Bangalore places that still have some solid green cover. And bang in the centre on the suburb is M.N. Krishna Rao Park or MNK Park as its locally known as. The 25-acre park is to us is like a mini Cubbon Park with virtually green cover everywhere. The green foliage provides shade and plenty of oxygen on your morning run, afternoon siesta, or when you park yourself in one of the many benches that dot the park with a book or with your BFF. If you are into getting fit outside of the gym, along with the jogging track that goes around the square park (yup, it's almost shaped like a perfect square) is the outdoor gym and the basketball court.

There's also a huge ground where you can play gully cricket and badminton. Come weekdays post 3 pm, the ground is filled with kids and adults playing cricket and don't let us even start about weekends. The park also has a play area for kids with slides and swings as well as a mini jungle gym. Parents, get fit with your kids! In the centre of the park in the library which looks like a mini State Central Library in the design with a huge reading room on the ground floor with magazines, newspapers, and weeklies. Upstairs, there's a mini reading space for kids complete with children's literature and toys.

