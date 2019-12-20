Everyone’s favourite complaint when visiting Chennai: There’s nothing to do here. Solution: Go to Mahabalipuram! An hour’s drive away from Chennai, Mahabalipuram is the most popular weekend getaway for anyone in Chennai. Apart from the endless heritage sites to visit like the Shore Temple, Pancha Rathas, Cave Temples, Arjuna’s Penance and Krishna’s Butterball, you can’t leave without eating at Moonrakers at least once. Just opposite the beach, this little shack welcomes you with all its rustic charm — thatched roof, Chinese lanterns, plenty of flora growing through the large cartwheels by the entrance, and classic wooden tables and chairs. They’ve got two floors and the second one is an open air setting. There’s nothing like some good ol’ beer, a seafood platter and sea salted wind in your hair!