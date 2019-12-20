Make the most of your Chennai trip and head to Moonrakers in Mahabalipuram for their fresh seafood and beach shack vibes.
Making A Trip To Mahabalipuram With Your Gang? Stop At Moonrakers For Lunch
- Price for two: ₹ 700
- Wi-Fi Available
Shortcut
Life's A Beach
Everyone’s favourite complaint when visiting Chennai: There’s nothing to do here. Solution: Go to Mahabalipuram! An hour’s drive away from Chennai, Mahabalipuram is the most popular weekend getaway for anyone in Chennai. Apart from the endless heritage sites to visit like the Shore Temple, Pancha Rathas, Cave Temples, Arjuna’s Penance and Krishna’s Butterball, you can’t leave without eating at Moonrakers at least once. Just opposite the beach, this little shack welcomes you with all its rustic charm — thatched roof, Chinese lanterns, plenty of flora growing through the large cartwheels by the entrance, and classic wooden tables and chairs. They’ve got two floors and the second one is an open air setting. There’s nothing like some good ol’ beer, a seafood platter and sea salted wind in your hair!
Go Fish
If you’re vegetarian, Moonrakers might not be the most exciting place for you. While they do have plenty of vegetarian options, it’s the seafood that people go here for. Go on an empty stomach because we have a lot of suggestions — Fish Tava Fry and Prawns in Garlic Butter Sauce for starters, and Coconut Rice with Fish Curry for mains. Pair these with your favourite beer and you will not be disappointed. Got a sweet tooth? Moonrakers has the yummiest fruit salad pancake, soft and fluffy topped with a generous serving of seasonal fruits. Mmm, we’re already planning our next trip!
- Price for two: ₹ 700
- Wi-Fi Available
Comments (0)