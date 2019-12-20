Explore Ooty’s Wild Side With A Trek Through This Enchanting National Park

Summer is here which means that all roads lead to our favourite hill-station — Ooty. But if you are looking to do more than just check out the sprawling tea estates and the serene hills, pack your trekking shoes and gear up for an adventure at one of Ooty’s most verdant locations. The Mukurthi National Park sits just outside Ooty and is a protected forest area that’s dotted by hills.

The National Park is not open to safaris and visits, however, with the right permissions from the local forest department {one forest officer will accompany you on your trip} you can explore this region on foot. You can also sign up with adventure outfits like Thrillophilia that organise trekking expeditions in this region.