Explore Ooty’s Wild Side With A Trek Through This Enchanting National Park
Summer is here which means that all roads lead to our favourite hill-station — Ooty. But if you are looking to do more than just check out the sprawling tea estates and the serene hills, pack your trekking shoes and gear up for an adventure at one of Ooty’s most verdant locations. The Mukurthi National Park sits just outside Ooty and is a protected forest area that’s dotted by hills.
The National Park is not open to safaris and visits, however, with the right permissions from the local forest department {one forest officer will accompany you on your trip} you can explore this region on foot. You can also sign up with adventure outfits like Thrillophilia that organise trekking expeditions in this region.
Mukurthi isn’t huge but there’s plenty that you can see on your way to the peak. The highest peak here is also called by the same name and is around 2,500 metres high. The entire hike will take you around four hours but this is a tricky terrain and can get quite difficult so it’s best if you have prior experience in trekking.
The challenge is well worth the sweat. On your way up, you’ll encounter plenty of sights. The park is home to numerous, colourful butterfly species. Avian life too thrives here and you spot winged beauties like the laughing thrush, flycatchers, wood pigeons, Nilgiri pipits, and black-winged kites. Of course, the forest is also inhabited by tigers and elephants but sightings are rare. However, do keep your eyes for the Nilgiri Tahr — an endangered mountain goat that roams these hills.
