Swad Anusaar located in Malleswaram, it's a Multi-Cuisine Restaurant. The ambience is simple and good. About the food we tried, * Masala Papad was the best, it was a different kind of papad served with salad on it which gave a good combination and tasted good. * Palak Shorba was not that great, had little raw smell. * Lemon Coriander soup had no flavour of lemon and coriander. * Paneer Tikka was very soft and good. * Mushroom Pepper Dry was a good but little oily. * Good Subzis were decent & Tandoor Roti was good and the highlight was the Cheese Garlic Nan. They also serve a different variety of desserts.
This Multi Cuisine Restaurant In Malleswaram Is Perfect For All Family Get-togethers
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 900
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Srirampura
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
They have to improve the service, every time we call them they take time and visit us.
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group.
Also On Swad Anusaar
