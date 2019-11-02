This Multi Cuisine Restaurant In Malleswaram Is Perfect For All Family Get-togethers

Casual Dining

Swad Anusaar

Malleswaram, Bengaluru
1/2, West Park Road, Malleshwaram, Bengaluru

What Makes It Awesome?

Swad Anusaar located in Malleswaram, it's a Multi-Cuisine Restaurant. The ambience is simple and good. About the food we tried, * Masala Papad was the best, it was a different kind of papad served with salad on it which gave a good combination and tasted good. * Palak Shorba was not that great, had little raw smell. * Lemon Coriander soup had no flavour of lemon and coriander. * Paneer Tikka was very soft and good. * Mushroom Pepper Dry was a good but little oily. * Good Subzis were decent & Tandoor Roti was good and the highlight was the Cheese Garlic Nan. They also serve a different variety of desserts.

What Could Be Better?

They have to improve the service, every time we call them they take time and visit us.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group.

