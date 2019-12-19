Swing By This Place For Some Authentic Street Style Mumbai Food

Mumbai Xpress literally takes you back to Mumbai with its authentic street style Mumbai ka khana. Cosy place with all the walls having quirky things painted on them. Can accommodate around 20 people. You can drop by for some quick street food. My favourite at this place is their Vada pav and pav bhaji. My friends from Mumbai approved it to be authentic. Chai with Bun Maska is a must to make your evenings lit! The Paapdi chat and the Sev Puri was just wow! The Sandwich is pretty decent! And among the rice bowls, I would suggest the Schezwan rice with veg ball Manchurian. The veg ball Manchurian is just so perfect and luscious. Other than this the Garlic Fried rice was good too. I would not suggest their Masala Lemonade cos it was just some chilli powder in the lemon juice which wasn't very good, to be honest, but the Lassi can be a go-to option.