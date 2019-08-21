Must Visit Largest Waterfall Of Kerala In This Monsoon Season

Athirappilly Water Falls: An 55 km away from Kochi this waterfall is the must-visit place in Kerala during the monsoon season (June - September). The journey to the falls passes through a landscape of winding roads, small villages and lush green trees. There are three different views of the waterfalls. The first view is from the long distance you can see a glimpse of the waterfalls. This Viewpoint will come just a few meters before the actual entrance. Next, you have to drive to the actual place where you get the visitor tickets. Once you get on the paved path that leads through thick bamboo clusters. You will reach the viewpoint from where the river water is falling approx 80 feet down and creating a mesmerising waterfall view. It’s blessed with spectacular views of the Sholayar hills and the western ghats. There is another steep narrow path will lead to the bottom of the falls. That’s 10-15 minutes trek down but worth to explore the mesmerising view of falls. Rainbows are also a common sight. The surrounding environment of waterfalls is a biodiversity hotspot. The forest is a habitat of different species. There are few nearby places along the waterfall are worth exploring.