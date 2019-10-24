Muzico: A Professional Audio & Video Recording Studio In Koramangla

Muzico is a professional audio and video studio. Centrally located at Koramangala 3rd block, it offers everything professionals seek. It is a fully air-conditioned soundproofed production space with optimised acoustic treatment, full green screen and LEKSA television grade controlled lighting for the screen, fill and subject. Additionally, Muzico also focuses on providing an environment that empowers amateurs, part-timers and hobbyists with the infrastructure required to explore or rediscover their passion for music and film making. It was launched recently to cater to musicians, film-makers, advertising professionals. Muzico is replete with world-class recording instruments and a green screen for video. Top-notch quality speaks for itself. The state-of-the-art audio & video facility is a one-stop solution for your recording, processing and post-processing. It is the team of Muzico, an ensemble of musicians and film veterans, that makes it the go-to studio for all your creative needs. Paul, who manages Audio and Video Production, is a famous veteran musician of the Bangalore metal scene and is passionate about nurturing fresh talent in all ways possible.