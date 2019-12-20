Picnic By A Private Waterfall At This Gorgeous Homestay In Chikmagalur

For those who want to break a sweat, you can trek to the nearest village which takes around three hours, or trek upto a fort in ruins to satiate the history buff in you. If you would like to venture into the surrounding forest, you can trek through the game sanctuary which takes upto 4 hours to explore. There are good chances you might bump into wildlife, and rare birds have been spotted here in the past too. For a little more added exploration, you can hire vehicles to take you nearby caves and mountain peaks which includes pretty trails past temples, waterfalls and jungles.