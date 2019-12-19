The New Funky Place In Bangalore With Amazing Cocktails & Food At Affordable Price

Bangalore is in for a major treat as Priyank Sukhija, the man behind Tamasha and Lord of the drinks, makes his debut in the city with all new Daddy. The place has a unique flip bar counter that is surely one of a kind in the country. The terrace ambience is the most mesmerizing and Bengaluru's weather makes it even better. The place is casual dining and serves food at highly economical prices while boozing at extremely cheap rates, way lower than other brands of similar dining standards. The Cocktails here are amazing, not to miss the beet-a-root especially. Food is also unique, Mushroom Spring Rolls and Cheese Rolls were the hot running starters. The Dal Makhni Kulcha is surely unique and what a delight. Truffle Fungi and Pepperoni Pizzas are very juicy and cheesy and totally are a party for the taste buds. The place plays some amazing music that makes the whole flipping looks extra appealing. So what are you flipping at?