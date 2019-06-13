With Unique Brews To Offer, Check Out This New Brewery In Town

Bangalore welcomes its newest microbrewery "Stories - The Brew Chapter" in BTM layout and this one will surely mesmerize you. The place is lush green worth 75,000 samplings spread over two floors, large floors with ample seating. There is a waterfall pool that has a self-cleaning ability. The place is very Instagram worthy with many photo spots. This place has some unique brews to offer like the Ragi IPA as well as Jamun Witbier and the regular ones like Hefeweizen, Dunkel and Apple Cider among others. The food menu is vivid and mostly fusion. What's more unique is their presentation. Do order the Cheesy Garlic Bread as that comes with a spicy dip and tastes amazing. The Paneer Papdi Roll and Murg Suya Kebab are not to be missed. Their Chicken Tikka Pizza and Rustica Pizza are hot sellers and creamy spaghetti gets your taste buds partying. This brewery has put special emphasis on the main course, as evident from the delicious north Indian mains. The Dal Makhni and Butter Chicken are near authentic and definitely the best part of the dining experience. Also, a new and delicious try is the Paneer and Spinach Roulade, what a preparation, Not to forget the delicious Chicken Biryani. And how can we miss the delightful desserts? Decadent Mousse and Nutella Baklava are loved ones and so beautifully presented. Trés Lechés is all time bliss dessert and Brownie with Ice-cream is aptly sweet and tender from within. The place is definitely going to be the most sought for party destination about weeks.