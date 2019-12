Located above the microbrewery and performance venue, The Terrace is where you should head to after that captivating weekend gig. With a lavish buffet of North Indian cuisine on offer {no a la carte here}, they promise you a deligthtful meal. Start off with their selection of soups, starters {veg and non-veg} and even chaat. The mains here include dishes like Paneer Khurchan and Keema Matar. Load up on their desserts {everything from Rasmalai to Shrikhand}. Adding to the charm of the place, the rooftop setting lends a laidback ambience that’s ideal for families.

Where: 331, Road No 5B, EPIP Area, next to K.T.P.O, Whitefield

Price: INR 1,800 plus tax for two

Contact: +91 8880233322

Timings: Monday-Friday, noon-3pm and 7pm-11pm; Saturday, 7pm-11pm; Sunday, 11.30am-3.30pm

