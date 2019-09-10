Oldest Coffee House In The Heart Of Bengaluru

The 50-year-old Indian Coffee House at M.G Road in Bangalore closed on 5th April 2009, after the Indian Coffee Workers Cooperative Society Limited lost a legal battle with the worker of the building to continue in the premises. It has been reopened on Church Street, less than a hundred metres away. Another is at Koramangala opposite to Jyothi Nivas Coffee. Four branches of Indian Coffee House are operating at Christ University-Main Campus on Hosur Road, Bannerghatta Road & Kengeri Campus. Coming to the menu, Indian Coffee House menu has very simple dishes like Hot & Cold Beverages, Egg Preparations, South & Continental, Tiffin, Meals & Sandwiches. I ordered • Vegetable Cutlet - Deep fried & Hot served cutlet accompanied with Tomato Sauce & Cut Onions. • Jam Toast - Pineapple Jam Spread & Toasted served hot. Overall: Indian Coffee House is much of old school kind of place in the heart of the city.