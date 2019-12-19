One Of The Best Places For Fusion Food In Town

Indo-western fusion cuisine in HSR layout, giving another option to try good food in this area. I visited this place Pazzo with a few of my friends on a Saturday afternoon. We did try a lot of dishes here. Recommendations - Cottage Pops, Steak tandoor, dancing bucket, pasta, biryani Coming to starters, We did try a lot of starters here. But cottage pops which were paneer in Chettinad stood out. Also, herbed wedges and rosemary stripes were decent. They can improve upon the Thai meatballs which we conveyed to the manager as well. Drinks- I loved princess nojito. The sparkling blue was another good one. Main course- Do not forget to try the bread bucket. I won't describe it, do try it yourself. I am sure you will like it. The most surprising thing for me was the Biryani we had. It was amazing. I least expected it to be so good, considering the theme of the restaurant but they proved me wrong. Brownie points for the chef for creating this one. We also did try the tandoori steak which again served with 3 sauces as per taste buds of everyone. Desserts- We did have gulab jamun and coconut pudding, but they can work on it bit more.