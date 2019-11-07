While it not always easy to make that trip to a local farmers’ market for fresh produce and groceries, gone are the days when organic goodies were way too expensive and hard to find. Scattered around the city are stores exclusively offering natural and organic products. And no, it’s not just veggies you’ll find here. With everything from shampoo to candy bars on offer, you might just tick off everything on your shopping list in a single store. Check out these stores in the city you can hit up for organic products.
Cocoa To Quinoa Pasta: Organic Stores To Bookmark For All Your Household Needs
Vriksh
Run by sisters, Mamta, Manjula and Malini, Vriksh offers superfoods, farm produce and even organic baby food. So, you will find nutrient-rich superfoods like wheatgrass powder, types of flours (look out for their stock of amaranth flour), spices and millets. They bring in fresh fruits and vegetables once every week so, we suggest you head here every Friday (that’s when the produce comes in) for your weekly groceries. We love that they also have some basic organic cosmetics like lipstick and kajal. The prices here start at INR 30 upwards.
Fresh Earth Organics
Started in 2007, the store has organic and natural goods ranging from veggies and groceries to special products like apple cider vinegar. Grown on their own farm (near the Karnataka border), their juicy mangoes (during the mango season) are quite popular and must make their way into your shopping list. If you are looking for some healthy snack alternatives, they have organic mixed millet biscuits, millet flaxes, and ragi flakes. The prices here start at INR 50 upwards.
Nisarga Shoppe
Calling themselves ‘The Alternate Store’, Nisarga has healthy and organic food, and personal care products. Promoting a healthier lifestyle, most of what you see here is sourced from non-profit organisations, self-help groups and small-time farmers. From organic ghee and eggs to shampoos (try their Olive Neem Shampoo) and laundry powder, this store is a one-stop-shop for all your household needs. The Price here starts at INR 50 upwards (home delivery available in Whitefield).
Simply Organics
Offering organic staples for over 12 years now, Simply Organics deserves to be bookmarked. Apart from essentials like rice, millets (they stock over 10 varieties), fruits, vegetables, spices and flours, they have a range of health products like capsules and energy drinks, all from Organic India. But what you must look out for are their juices – pick from mango, mixed fruit, orange, and guava versions. The prices here start at INR 50 upwards.
The Organic World
Stocking up on everything from ethically sourced vegetables and grains to chemical-free body wash, The Organic World does wholesome and healthy with its all-natural and sustainable range of products. The store is a one-stop-shop for everything organic, so you will find apparel, decor, bath and body care, gardening tools and even toys for kids apart from your usual groceries. From fresh dragon fruit and avocados to unadulterated spices like turmeric, peppercorns and even flax seeds, you’ll be spoilt for choice here. And. did we mention that they have bamboo toothbrushes too? Go and check them out. The prices here start at INR 50 upwards
Arogya Organic
Arogya Organic, an organic store chain in the city has everything that you need to sustain your healthy and organic lifestyle. They stock up on millets, fresh produce of fruits and vegetables, varieties of rice and A2 organic milk and milk products. Apart from staples, find healthy snacks like breakfast cereals, baked chips, juices, preserves and jams, dips and chutneys, honey, jaggery, and dried fruit.
Grameena Angadi
Looking to buy organic and fair trade products? Head straight to Grameena Angadi in Jayanagar. All the products are locally sourced from local communities and businesses. Buy organic produce of vegetables and fruits as well as apparel made out of sustainable fabrics. They stock up on home essentials, bath and body care, and cosmetics as well.
Namdhari's
If you are still confused and want to go with the commonly known chain of stores, we suggest you head to Namdhari's. This supermarket chain stocks up on fresh organic produce of vegetables and fruits. They also stock up on seeds, superfoods and varieties of rice and grains that one can add to their diet. Pick up fresh flowers and healthy snacks while you are shopping here.
Comments (0)