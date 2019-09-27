Make It A Proper Italian Date With Truffles, Pizzas, And Tiramisu At This Upmarket Restaurant

If your love for Italian food surpasses your love for anything else, head over to the Ottimo, at ITC Gardenia, to sample their new (and improved) menu. Before you roll your eyes at the price, hear me out! When you and your date can get close over a pizza, dramatic dessert and wine, can you really put a price on that? No, right! So go splurge a bit.

The Zuppa Di Funghi e Tartufo, a mushroom and truffle oil cream soup, set the tone for the evening. Follow it up with Fresh Burrata served with Vine Tomato and Basil Pesto, or the light and flavourful Potato, Turnips & Scallops. Try homemade ravioli with crab and mascarpone tossed with crab bisque and tomato, for something exotic. From the primi section, pick from pappardelle pasta tossed with slow roasted duck ragout or Jeruslem artichoke tortellini tossed with celeraic and leek ash. Or perhaps, the quintessential pizza - Margherita. Alternatively, order my favourite is the Pizza Ottimo with tomato, mozzarella, porcini, chorizo, rucola and parmesan.

For mains, we loved the salmon. Served with a crispy skin, the salmon is drizzled with rum and orange sauce paired with braised fennel and vegetables. Vegetarians, stick to the pastas, or the ravioli and risotto. If you enjoy poultry, the Multigrain Crusted Chicken served with lavender scented carrot puree is spot on. We had the pork belly version, and followed it with sous vide cooked lamb loin with sour cherry jus and truffle shavings. We have found heaven and are still sitting there! End with the Deconstructed Tiramisu. A real drama of a dessert, this one includes a chocolate tree, mascarpone and savoiardi cookies, drenched in espresso.

This is also one time we will say take photos as the dishes are plated like works of art!