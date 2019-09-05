This Theatre Community In Koramangala Is Just Right To Release Your Creativity

Want to channel all that work stress into fun creativity? What better way to do it than by acting and mimicking your manager or that colleague you don’t like? Our Theatre in the first block of Koramangala is just the place for you to be. Located on the last floor of a building with a huge space to swing your body around, stick your head out of the windows to find greenery all around you. The folks here will train you with a vision to create original work that will be centred around your body, movement and voice. Our Theatre wants to create work where non-verbal communication can take centre stage.

The training and workshops here are great for novice as well as professional actors who want to learn how to create bodily presence, emotional potency and have live sound and music as part of their productions. They even use traditional art forms of India to derive its essence and learn new mediums of expression, so you could say they go back to go forward. You could join the courses here that include regular classes on a weekly basis or even just attend workshops on certain topics like ‘preparing an actor’s body’. Call them on 9900133287 to know how to join them and to find out what all workshops are being conducted.