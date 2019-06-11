Add Some Desi To Your Outfit With Versatile And Quirky Punjabi Juttis From This Bangalore Brand

Originally a webstore started by three sisters, to fill the gap in the jutti market in Bangalore (and South India really), Pastels And Pop, now have a proper brick-and-mortar store, stocked with the traditional Punjabi footwear with a modern twist. Plus, mojaris, khussas and Indo-Western clothing to boot. And men, there are plenty for you too. We love the Gabbar, Mogambo and Brocode (what a fine pun on the brocade it is made of!) for you to pair with sherwanis, kurtas or just with jeans. Ikat, chequered and plain ones are also on offer but we're more excited by the women's collection, so over to that!

The women's juttis come with everything from intricate embroidery, floral thread work and pom poms to beads, gold dust and tinkles. They even have quirky names like Double Date II, Beach Please (with an actual beach vibe created on the shoes, shells and all!), and Midnight Gold for a classy black and gold number. Our current favourite is Moana. Channeling the Polynesian spirit with denim blue juttiis with thread embroidery, a hand embroidered back that weaves colourful beads together for form a maze. Add to cart, immediately. Or better still, go to the store.