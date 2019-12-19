Onesies To Party Wear : Shop Kids Clothing At This Store In Tippasandra

Pebbles in Tippasandra is a one-stop-shop for your little munchkin's clothing needs. Be it everyday wear or for some special occasion, find the right outfit for your little at this store. From clothing for newborn babies to toddlers, shop here for kid's clothing. We are talking about onesies, diaper pants, vests for babies and dresses as well. As you walk around the store both you and your child will be spoilt for choice. The girls' section has a huge collection of frocks, tulle dresses, skirt sets, and even ethnic wear. Think ruffled dresses with net and tulle, cotton dresses in plaid and fun prints of animals, flowers and geometric prints, crop top, and skirt sets and anarkalis for girls.

There's plenty of options to choose from for your little man. Shop for t-shirts, vests, shorts, cotton pants and jeans for boys. If you are looking for occasion wear for boys, you won't be disappointed. Find suits, sherwanis, formal wear sets (pants, shirt, and vests) for boys at Pebbles. The range of baby wear at this store is extensive and comes in adorable prints like penguins, cartoon characters and teddy bears.

Pick up shoes to go along with the outfit for boys, girls and even toddlers ranging from ballerinas, sneakers, sandals, and crocs. They have a limited collection of toys and games for kids. Find stuff toys, battery cars, cribs, walkers and educational games for your little one. They also stock up on a few pieces of boxes, cutlery, and bags for kids.