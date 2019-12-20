A Three hour Drive From The City, Peek Into The History Of Hoysala!

Absorb the rich culture and heritage of the ingenious Hoysala architecture. Somanathapura is only a three-hour drive from Bangalore city where the Chennakesava Temple is located. Built-in the 13th century, the temple is an ideal example of architectural marvel. It is entirely made of soapstone which made it easy for the architects to carve and produce one of the beautiful and intricate works that history has seen. The holy place is dedicated to Lord Krishna and the outside of the carvings depict mythological stories from the Ramayana and the Bhagavata Purana. If you have just a day to spend in Bangalore and interested in history, then drive up to the small tranquil town of Somnathapura to check out this beautiful temple.