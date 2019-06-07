From Pop Up Frames To Scented Rose Candles : Make Gifting Personal With This Online Store

Run and managed by Sabhyata, Obrti Handmade Gift Shop is filled with everything that is artsy and cute especially if you are so done with the mainstream gifting ideas and are looking to get something personalised. Sabhyata started Obrti handmade gift shop as her passion turned into her full-time profession.

Get cute handmade bookmarks (starting at INR 150), tags, photo frames and candles that could be an ideal gift for any age group or occasion. Her box photo frame is a pop-up photo frame with multiple pictures that can pulled out of a box, and they come in different shapes and sizes (the photos, duh). Easy to store, the embossing and hand painting on it makes it even prettier. The range of scented candles with embossed rose patterns starting at INR 500 is a personal favourite. Choose your preferred scent and colour for the candles (prices vary depending on what you choose), or get a scent free one (if you are allergic to or just dislike fragrances) for INR 400.

Jute coin pouches with hand-painted roses and dream-catchers are a hot fav too. You can find a range of upcycled products such as painted pen holders and decorative bottles with fairy lights. Her best sellers are Shadow Frames. A large photo frame, different from regular frames, they are sectioned like PicCollage IRL, and it's fully customisable! She also takes up bulk orders, and makes gifts for social causes, only charging for the raw material.