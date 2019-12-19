Pet owners, heads up! It’s time to say goodbye to ripped upholstery and bumpy rides with Pet Cabs, a taxi service exclusively for transporting your beloved pet around town.
Let Your Furry Friends Travel In Style With Pet Cabs
Dog Days Are Over
The next time you’re too tied up at work to drop off your darling {and sick of the standard ‘no animals allowed’ rule of cab companies} we have a solution for you. Or rather Pet Cabs does. Started in 2013, these lovely folks aim to provide hassle-free transportation for your pet. Mostly using Maruti Omnis and Eecos with a partitioned driver’s enclosure to ensure a smooth ride for everyone, don’t worry about the ride being cramped for your baby. The pet-friendly personnel even give you the leeway to let your pooch go on a solo adventure if needed. Other than dogs, they also transport cats and birds. And the best part? They’re a 24/7 service!
Helping Hands
I had the chance to use Pet Cabs when there was no human free to drop off our darling Labrador at his pet home for the weekend. The driver called one hour prior to the pick-up {they use this to ensure that emergency services can be provided to other clients in case of cancellations} and he was warm and courteous. Though initially sceptical about space, the area behind my seat gave my dog plenty of room to plonk down and relax for the journey. The AC was on as well {whew!}. And destination was reached with total comfort and no drama at all. While I had booked my cab online, they do use a phone service as well, getting almost 15-20 calls a day from all parts of town. Still apprehensive? In case of emergencies, the vans are equipped with leashes and first aid kits, among other safety features.
So We’re Thinking…
Pet Cabs is a great way to avoid the hassle of haggling with auto drivers to transport your pet. Besides clinics and parlours, they also ply to airports, kennels and pet cemeteries. They also have special offers and loyalty point that translate to free trips!
Where: #4, 4th Main, RMV 2nd Stage off New BEL Road, near Corporation Bank
Price: INR 100 for the first 4 km during the day and INR 150 km for the first 4 km at night. Use the Cab Fare Calculator here.
Timings: 24 hours
Contact: +91 7676146666 or services@petcab.in
Check out their website here.
Follow them on Facebook here.
