Let Your Furry Friends Travel In Style With Pet Cabs

Pet Cabs is a great way to avoid the hassle of haggling with auto drivers to transport your pet. Besides clinics and parlours, they also ply to airports, kennels and pet cemeteries. They also have special offers and loyalty point that translate to free trips!

Where: #4, 4th Main, RMV 2nd Stage off New BEL Road, near Corporation Bank

Price: INR 100 for the first 4 km during the day and INR 150 km for the first 4 km at night. Use the Cab Fare Calculator here.

Timings: 24 hours

Contact: +91 7676146666 or services@petcab.in

Check out their website here.

Follow them on Facebook here.