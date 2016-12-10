Why The Pitchers App Is Our Go-To For The Best Drinking Deals In The City

If you’re tired after a long day at work and are looking to unwind and kick back with a cold pint of beer, then pretty much the last thing on your mind is starting the hunt for the perfect pub and the best deals. Enter Pitchers, the perfect drinking app if your schedule is as hectic as ours at Team LBB and all you want is a chill evening free from the chaos of planning a night out. God forbid you end up at an overcrowded bar that doesn’t even serve beer on tap and charges a bomb for quick bites!

Apart from the usual details like location and price, we love that the app’s filters really narrow things down. Who knew you’d be able to find a place based on dress code so you know if it’s time to suit up, ambience, cuisine, price range, and peak hours {so you can avoid the college crowd}! Ladies night, buy-one-get-one free, karaoke — they’ve got you covered from every direction. Here are some of the best deals around town we’ve found:

Bootlegger

Best known for their unique cocktails and craft beers, Bootlegger also has awesome happy hour offer from noon-6pm. If you’re looking to get in post-work drinks, they have a great range of cocktails and shooters at INR 100, or grab a mug of Kingfisher Draught at just INR 75!

4.1

37, 80 Feet Road, HAL 3rd Stage, New Tippasandra, Bengaluru

SodaBottleOpenerWala

Parsi food, mixologist cocktails and an on-point ambience? We’re in! This Bombay-Irani cafe also has a beer deal starting at just INR 55, plus a weekly karaoke night you’re not going to want to miss.

4.2

25, Opp. Harley Davidson, Lavelle Road, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru

The Local

Buy one, get one free offers? Yes, please! The Local is also known for their sports bar vibes with large screen TVs playing the latest games and terrace views. Catch a round of a drinking game, or fuel up on their signature Honey Chilli Chicken.

4.2

467, 80 Feet Road, 6th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

The Boozy Griffin

Despite its suave appearance, this pub is very pocket friendly with brilliant beer deals, food and booze combo deals, and even buy-one-get-one free offers. Head there late evening if you want to see them at their best!

4.1

2nd Floor, Jyothi Nivas College Road, 5th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

Hoppipola

Ramp up game night with Hoppipola’s buy-one-get-one free beer specials, or check out their great selection of craft beers. If you’re feeling a bit peckish, snack on their super pocket-friendly pizzas!

Download the Pitchers app for Android here and iOS here.

3.8

14, 3rd Floor, Church Street, Bengaluru

