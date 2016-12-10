Why The Pitchers App Is Our Go-To For The Best Drinking Deals In The City

If you’re tired after a long day at work and are looking to unwind and kick back with a cold pint of beer, then pretty much the last thing on your mind is starting the hunt for the perfect pub and the best deals. Enter Pitchers, the perfect drinking app if your schedule is as hectic as ours at Team LBB and all you want is a chill evening free from the chaos of planning a night out. God forbid you end up at an overcrowded bar that doesn’t even serve beer on tap and charges a bomb for quick bites!

Apart from the usual details like location and price, we love that the app’s filters really narrow things down. Who knew you’d be able to find a place based on dress code so you know if it’s time to suit up, ambience, cuisine, price range, and peak hours {so you can avoid the college crowd}! Ladies night, buy-one-get-one free, karaoke — they’ve got you covered from every direction. Here are some of the best deals around town we’ve found: