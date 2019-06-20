Marigolds, Fairy Lights and Origami Decor: Plan Your Insta-Worthy Wedding With This Wedding Planner

From planning to execution, Bhumika Nahata, the founder of Chirmi Weddings is flawless in bringing unique wedding concepts to life and making your wedding or any event memorable. What started as a decor project for a neighbour's sangeet has now become her job! Be it mehendi with a splash of colour all around with tassels, dream catchers, paper lanterns or an intimate reception with fairy lights, pastel bows and lilies, or pheras by the beach or temple with traditional South/North Indian elements, Chirmi Weddings does it all. If you are looking to host an intimate wedding in a tucked away spot, Chirmi must be on top of your list.

They have planned and brought dream weddings to life not only in Bangalore but also all over India. From budgeting, venue research and booking, catering, hospitality and transport, wedding favours, choreography, photography and videography,. they'll cover it. That's not all - wedding decor and floral concepts, Mehendi, hairstyling and makeup and lighting, they take care of everything else too, and make sure you and your guests enjoy the wedding. Whatever be the budget or requirements, Chirmi Weddings would love to work with you depending on the event and the budget. Book an appointment with them through emails or just give them a call to discuss your wedding further.

