This Nature Retreat Offer A Lot Of Games & Adventure Activities, Check It Out Now!

This place is located amidst the Forest area of Bannerghatta. It is a perfect place for a day outing and the place is huge and you have many games covered in here like Rappelling, Burma bridge, Boating, Zipline, Egypt, Cycling, Shooting, Archery and lot more. So it's a complete package and yeah Paint Ball as well which is really good. We enjoyed a lot In Food breakfast was good. Lunch was decent.