This Nature Retreat Offer A Lot Of Games & Adventure Activities, Check It Out Now!

Camping

RD's Nature Retreat

Karnataka, Karnataka
3.7

83, Bannerghatta Road, Tal. Anekal, Jigani Hobli, Karnataka

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

This place is located amidst the Forest area of Bannerghatta. It is a perfect place for a day outing and the place is huge and you have many games covered in here like Rappelling, Burma bridge, Boating, Zipline, Egypt, Cycling, Shooting, Archery and lot more. So it's a complete package and yeah Paint Ball as well which is really good. We enjoyed a lot In Food breakfast was good. Lunch was decent.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Family, Kids.

