Pookies Are Made For Hugs And Will Be Your Child'S Next Best Friend

Get your little one his/her new best friend from Pookies by Malavika Pemmaya. Pookies are handmade dolls made with antibacterial and antimicrobial material. Meet Rae - the rabbit, Sam - the deer, Bo - the bear and Dee Dee - the reindeer. Each doll is hand stitched and hand-embroidered by Malavika. The dolls are super soft and can be washed easily up to 20 times. Sam, the deer comes in a yellow and blue dungaree. Rae, the rabbit wears dresses made out of ikat in red and cream. Bo, the bear is the lazy one who loves to sleep but when not sleeping, he's the one dancing like no one's watching. Deedee, reindeer wears a beautiful lace skirt in peach and brown with a hair bow that your child can also use. You can also get the dolls made in outfits like karate uniforms and anything else that your child likes. Pookies were born out of the idea of being your child's favourite doll that they grow up with and have stories to share with. The dolls are gender-neutral and made for both boys and girls to play with. You can get your pookie by hitting them up on Instagram. If you want to get a doll customised, she'd be happy to help with that as well.