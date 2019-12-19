Stay In A Floating Cottage And Enjoy Ayurvedic Massages At This Resort In Kerala

Picture this: you wake up in a gently rocking floating cottage, with the water languidly slapping against its sides. We're already feeling relaxed writing about this -- but if you want to experience it in real, head to Poovar Island Resort in Kerala, where you can stay in idyllic floating cottages, get rejuvenating Ayurvedic massages, sample the local cuisine and get the ultimate Kerala experience.

The only way to reach here is through a 15-minute boat ride (arranged by the resort) through the Poovar river. You'll be seeing swaying coconut palms, sandy beaches and lush greenery along the way. Save your oohs and aahs though -- you'll need them when you see the pretty Kerala-style houses floating on the banks of the river! With tastefully decorated interiors, and cane and wicker furniture, you will instantly feel at home and enjoy your holiday experience here.



It's not just the floating cottages though (and there are only 12 of them, so make sure to book in advance!). You'll find land-friendly options too, like the Maharaja Suite, and Superior and Premier Land Cottages. And it doesn't stop there: they have a swimming pool, jacuzzi, gym, volleyball, indoor games, library and cycling facilities too! Ayurveda enthusiasts, they have packages that are inclusive of accommodation, meals and ayurvedic treatment. And if you ever get hungry in between, just roll out of bed and head straight to the two multi-cuisine restaurants in the premises, or simply order in. A perfect holiday, no?