Private Beaches, Plunge Pools And Spa: This Pondy Resort Is Perfect For A Romantic Break

Heading to Pondicherry? Stay at Le Pondy for a laid back, relaxing holiday that you deserve. Luxurious, beautiful and with rooms that either overlooks the sea, lake or have private pools, for only INR 8,000, check into Le Pondy and divert from the usual backpacking experience that Pondicherry offers. The resort is 307 kilometers away from Bangalore and a good 40 minutes from the main town of Pondicherry and has a private beach, villas with amazing views and a gorgeous swimming pool. Reach Pondicherry via road (bus or car) or take a flight to Chennai and drive down to the resort.

The main area features French-style architecture with thatched roofs to keep temperatures down, and arches along the side for added charm. From lake facing rooms to sea-facing rooms, you will be spoilt for choice here. They also have the luxury pool villas and presidential pool villas if you are willing to spend a bit more and enjoy a luxurious romantic holiday. A four-poster bed, a futon at the foot of it, and a balcony with deck chairs is just what one needs to zone out and focus on the roar of the sea. If you’re a water baby, the swimming pool will fast become your favourite part of the resort. There are two sunken bars near the pool, so when you’re done wallowing, you can still keep cool in the water while stylishly sipping on a cocktail the barman mixes.

Looking to relax and rejuvenate? Head to their Ayurveda center and get yourself a much-needed spa session. There’s also a beauty parlour if you need that extra bit of self-pampering. Spend some time in the library and activity center for a complete holiday experience. While you are there, surprise bae with a private dining experience in a gazebo.