Throwback: 6 Bangalore Pubs You've Spent Too Much Money On

Oh, Bangalore and the obsession for beer and rock music. The DJs, swanky nightclubs and cocktails of the world cannot take away from the city’s love for grungy pubs. And thank goodness for that! Nothing really compares to the musty-meets-smokey and rock music energised hotspots, which most citizens can practically call home! Old-world charm, cozy booths, turned up tunes, pool tables, happy hours and a lifetime of memories — here’s where Bangalore spends pretty much all their time and money. We’ll even go out on a limb and say they’re the best we have!
LBB’s Loving
Ujwal Bar And Restaurant
Comments (0)