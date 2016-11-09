Throwback: 6 Bangalore Pubs You've Spent Too Much Money On

The original soldier in the pub department for Malleswaram, if you haven’t been to 1522 then hang your head in shame for 1522 seconds and then jump in a cab and go here. Yes there’s old-school vibes, music and beer, but adding that extra to stand out, the cocktails are fantastic — especially the classics like the Martini, Mojito and Long Island Iced Tea. Absolute bang for your buck with most of them priced at INR 250. With a good selection of Indian and foreign liquor, minus the unnecessary and glaring price difference you see at most other places, the Happy Hour from noon to 5.30pm on weekdays keeps the crowd coming.