#Throwback: 6 Bangalore Pubs You've Spent Too Much Money On

Oh, Bangalore and the obsession for beer and rock music. The DJs, swanky nightclubs and cocktails of the world cannot take away from the city’s love for grungy pubs. And thank goodness for that! Nothing really compares to the musty-meets-smokey and rock music energised hotspots, which most citizens can practically call home! Old-world charm, cozy booths, turned up tunes, pool tables, happy hours and a lifetime of memories — here’s where Bangalore spends pretty much all their time and money. We’ll even go out on a limb and say they’re the best we have!

Ujwal Bar And Restaurant

Ujwal Bar And Restaurant

It went from being quite a neat bar and restaurant, to a bit of a grungy one, and now it’s back to being pretty cool. But you know what stayed the same? The people. Yes, yes, all of you who went there for the Coconut Chicken and Chilli Crab. Wouldn’t have been the same without that vodka, whiskey or chilled beer, and the terrace {with the wooden tables and Neelkamal plastic chairs no less!} And we’re happy to report that they have Bira as of two months ago!

Casual Dining

Ujwal Bar and Restaurant

3.8

2/3, Near Post Office, 5th Main, KHM Block, RT Nagar, Bengaluru

Sathya’s

When you’re being a bit of a localist, the Koramangala folks will refuse to come to the CBD. They’ll keep going back to Sathya’s like homing pigeons. After all nothing can keep them away from the cheap beer, spirits {as if you need more than Vat 69 and Signature on such a night}, cocktails with copious amounts of alcohol and their slightly shady sounding mocktails. Anyone for a Devell 66 or a Girls Night Out? Non-Koramangala dwellers, this weekend will likely see you boozing it up at this place.

Casual Dining

Sathya's

4.2

147-D, 8th Main Road, 3rd Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

Stones

While everyone’s parents thought this place was all about getting high here {erm}, the charm of Stones is similar to Jimi’s. Old-school Bangalore where beer, rock and Chilli Chicken takes centre stage, many an afternoon {to evening, and then night} have been spent here listening to Dire Straits, Metallica and Gun ‘n’ Roses. This was and still is one of those places that are Go. Drink. Eat. Repeat.

Scottish Pub {Noon Wines}

Oh you beauty, you. From {Heritage} wine drinking competitions in the afternoon {stop judging, you were probably at the neighbouring table!} and beer games in the evening, there’s little choice here. It’s wine or beer! No, really. That’s all the drinks menu has. But it covers two pages, as opposed to the food menu which is a single page! Classic like Masala Peanuts, Cheese Pineapple, Manchurians and pakoras of all sorts still hold pride of place, and thank goodness for it.

Pubs

Scottish Pub

4.0

Vasavi Complex, 17/21, St. Marks Road, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru

1522 Pub

The original soldier in the pub department for Malleswaram, if you haven’t been to 1522 then hang your head in shame for 1522 seconds and then jump in a cab and go here. Yes there’s old-school vibes, music and beer, but adding that extra to stand out, the cocktails are fantastic — especially the classics like the Martini, Mojito and Long Island Iced Tea. Absolute bang for your buck with most of them priced at INR 250. With a good selection of Indian and foreign liquor, minus the unnecessary and glaring price difference you see at most other places, the Happy Hour from noon to 5.30pm on weekdays keeps the crowd coming.

Pubs

1522 - The Pub

4.2

3, 2nd Floor, 80 Feet Road, 4th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

Downtown Pub

Nothing and no one can stop a Bangalorean from loving this place. Though emotions may differ when the slightly deplorable seating is concerned. While the area is now teeming with new spots, the crowd wants their beer and they want it at Down Town.  Their cocktails will keep you happy as well, but y’know…when in Rome.

Pubs

Down Town Pub

3.9

Residency Plaza, 41/42, Residency Road, Bengaluru

