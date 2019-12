With an ambience that is perfectly reflective of the name, The Irish House in Whitefield will have you feeling like you just entered a lively and welcoming Irish pub. Their wooden furniture, high chairs, couches and Irish photos on the wall really sets the tone. Their picture supported menu is easy on the eyes as it gives you an idea of exactly what you’d be getting. Their delectable range of drinks will let you get sloshed with your friends as you sing the night away, just like in the movies. Although the prices are on the higher end, let’s just say if you were a leprechaun, you’d trade your pot o’gold for The Irish House experience.