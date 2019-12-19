Punjab Beat: This One Is For All The Punjabi Food Lovers In The City!

If you feel that you are not able to find that creamy and tangy kadi chawal and that buttery dal makhani. Don't you worry, Punjabi Beat is here for you! The major reasons to try out this Punjabi food restaurant are: 1. The ambience of the place is completely desi, you will find huge phulkaris, small trucks, fans that are used in the villages and huge grafitti of a sardar ji on his bike. You fall in love with the place the minute you enter it. 2. The food is purely authentic and rich in terms of the butter and ghee used in the preparation. Their Jalandhari Paneer Tikka and Shammi kebabs starters are just mouth-watering. 3. The main course is soul-filling. Their kadi chawal is to die for! From gravies to bread, everything is awesome. 4. The Malai kulfi that they serve is utterly satisfying!