Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth Cravings By Hitting Up This Baker For Some Great Bakes!

Izrael bakes all sorts of cakes, even if you want whacky flavour combinations or cakes to go with your Instagram! Her cakes not only look so pretty that you can’t stop adoring it but tastes absolutely delicious, leaving you craving for more. Izrael was in the top 10 chefs for Bengaluru in the Young Chef India Schools Competition which helped her dedicate to this craft further. Purple Spatula is named after the trustworthy silicone spatula that stuck by Izrael’s side from the very beginning for scraping frosting and batter. From the look of it, these are not face smashing cakes but rather plate polishing ones.

Name a cake, be it regular birthday layer cakes, fruitcakes, tea-cakes, fondant cakes or even cupcakes, and she'll whip it up. If you are thinking brownies, tarts, cheesecakes or cookies- guess what? She bakes them too! Standard cakes flavours are red-velvet (of course), chocolate, lemon, coffee-caramel, coconut and strawberry. 1-kilo cakes start at INR 700 upwards depending on decorations and other customisations. Brownies and cupcakes are priced at INR 50 and INR 60 per piece respectively. DM her on Instagram to place your order, and the deliveries and normally done by Dunzo.