Pvr Play House: Best Way To Watch Movies With Kids

PVR Movies came up with this new movie theatre concept called as PVR Play House. This isn't a normal movie theatre but has lots of interesting elements for kids to attract. Such as a big bookshelf at the entrance, a big slide around the sides, colourful seating, beautiful carpet with stars. Kids would be running around the slide n playing all the time. You can happily enjoy the movie with kids being busy. Those who sit next to the slide may feel little distracted when the kids are playing. PS: This is definitely a big advantage for parents for watching movies with kids 👶👧