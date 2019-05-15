Pvr Play House: Best Way To Watch Movies With Kids

Movie Theatres

PVR Play House

Mahadevapura, Bengaluru
4.5

Phoenix Marketcity, Whitefield Main Road, Mahadevpura, Bengaluru

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

PVR Movies came up with this new movie theatre concept called as PVR Play House. This isn't a normal movie theatre but has lots of interesting elements for kids to attract. Such as a big bookshelf at the entrance, a big slide around the sides, colourful seating, beautiful carpet with stars. Kids would be running around the slide n playing all the time. You can happily enjoy the movie with kids being busy. Those who sit next to the slide may feel little distracted when the kids are playing. PS: This is definitely a big advantage for parents for watching movies with kids 👶👧

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Kids, Big Group

