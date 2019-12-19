Give Your Old Home Decor A New Twist With This Brand

The arty duo who started Rangreli believes in the concept of utility art. This means not just art restricted to portraits and wall canvases but also about finding art in everyday objects. Having painted on lamps, clocks and even stationery, Rangreli works primarily with paper and fabrics (they stick the fabric onto these products). All their products are hand painted. From different kinds of lamps (table, and floor lamps) with floral designs and abstract art, they will light up your house (see what we did there?).

Wall clocks and grandfather clocks get a new look thanks to these guys who play around with bright colours and give traditional products a more contemporary look. Decorative plates that you could hang up on the wall or even keep on a table (we're not sure you can eat out of them though) have ethnic designs on them that add an earthy vibe to your house. The smaller products include notebooks, bookmarks and envelopes that you could gift, or buy for yourself. Starting at INR 500 and going up to INR 5,000, we think it’s worth investing your money in Rangreli’s products.